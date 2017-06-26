Harry Potter fans celebrate 20 years since 'The Sorcerer's Stone'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Muggles and wizards come together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter books.

June 26, 1997 marks the day when "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" hit bookshelves. And the rest is literary history.

J. K. Rowling's wildly successful novels have sold more than 450 million copies in more than 60 languages. Plus, the books turned a generation of Harry Potter fans into book lovers.

The Harry Potter page on Facebook posted a video to mark the occasion showing readers' favorite moments from the books.

The books also inspired the blockbuster series of Harry Potter movies that made stars of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and others.

Rowling almost gave up on the Harry Potter books after being rejected by countless publishers. She's now a billionaire.

