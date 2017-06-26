Senator Paul fields questions on Senate healthcare bill during t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Senator Paul fields questions on Senate healthcare bill during tour of Siemens plant in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senator Rand Paul - one of the key Republican holdouts on the controversial Senate healthcare bill - was in town Monday to tour the Siemens manufacturing plant on Nelson Miller Parkway in east Louisville.

But the focus remains on the Senate effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Paul says his biggest problem with the bill is that it does not go far enough to repeal the Affordable Care Act. 

Paul says the bill being pushed by Senate leadership and President Trump keeps most of the mandates and subsidies. He believes those mandates and subsidies are driving up health insurance prices and fueling the deficit.

Paul says had a conversation with President Trump about that very issue Sunday night. The senator from Kentucky says he's willing go negotiate, but so far - Senate leadership is not budging.

