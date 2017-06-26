Investigation underway in Hart County after fatal stabbing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigation underway in Hart County after fatal stabbing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say an investigation is underway in Hart County after a man was stabbed to death.

State Police say troopers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a stabbing at a home on South Jackson Highway. When authorities arrived, they found 23-year-old Aniceto Perez Lopez, of Horse Cave, suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

Police say Lopez was flown to U of L's Trauma Center where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

Authorities say the man suspected of stabbing Lopez, and a third man, were also at the scene when police arrived.

According to a police investigation, both men suffered injuries after getting into a fight with Lopez, prior to his being stabbed.

The names of the two men have not been released.

No arrests have been made and the case will be forwarded to the Hart County Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review, according to police.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

