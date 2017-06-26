Mayor Fischer asks California's AG to exempt Louisville from lat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Fischer asks California's AG to exempt Louisville from latest travel ban

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has released an open letter to California's attorney general, asking him to exempt the city of Louisville from California's recent travel ban.

Last week, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blocked state-funded travel to Kentucky, Texas, Alabama, and South Dakota in response to what he considers anti-LGBT-rights laws enacted this year.

Becerra says he feels Kentucky's new law on religious or political expression in schools could allow LGBT discrimination. Proponents of the law say it protects their right not to participate in practices that violate their religion.

In a letter, dated Sunday, June 25, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer indicated that he'd spoken to Becerra on Saturday.

"As we discussed, Louisville is a forward looking, inclusive city that has scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Committee scorecard for two years in a row," Mayor Fischer wrote.

"Please consider exempting cities like Louisville from your travel ban," Mayor Fischer continued. "It is my belief that cities like ours should be rewarded for inclusive behavior, not penalized; a waiver would highlight our inclusivity and encourage other cities to follow accordingly."

The full text of the letter is provided below:

