Medical equipment company plans headquarters in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Medical equipment company plans headquarters in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- A medical equipment company is planning a new headquarters in southern Indiana.

The state says Monday that Inscope Medical Solutions, which develops suction and video laryngoscopes, is moving forward with the plans. The devices help quickly clear a patient's airway during medical procedures to make breathing possible.

Inscope Medical launched its research and development in nearby Louisville, Kentucky, in 2014, before locating its headquarters in Jeffersonville in December. It recently took the top prize in the Venture Club of Indiana's Innovation Showcase Pitch Competition, receiving a $100,000 prize package.

The company's laryngoscopes are undergoing a clinical study, with plans for the first devices to be commercially available this fall.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.