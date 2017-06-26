Indiana college holds naloxone training - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana college holds naloxone training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana university is doing its part in helping to fight the opioid epidemic.

Indiana University South Bend held a training class.

Students learned about the crisis and how the drug Naloxone can help fight overdoses instantly. They were also trained on how to administer Naloxone by using oranges as a substitute for skin.

Each person left the training with their own Naloxone kit.

"We want anyone and everyone to have it. Certainly those from addiction programs and counselors to have it, because they are more likely to experience it, perhaps having patients coming in experiencing overdose symptoms. But we know that addiction, opiate-use disorders do not discriminate. They are everywhere, from every racial or ethnic background, from every economic background. They're from all communities," said spokesperson John Gallagher.

The event was part of a partnership with a group called Guido's Purple Shamrock, which is dedicated to raising awareness about the opioid epidemic.

