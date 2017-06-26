Author and former 'Glee' actor Chris Colfer to appear in Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Author and former 'Glee' actor Chris Colfer to appear in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chris Colfer, author and former star of the hit series "Glee," is coming to Louisville.

Colfer will visit the Youth Performing Arts School, located at 1517 South 2nd Street on July 17.

The event, which is being hosted by Carmichael's Bookstore, has a scheduled start time of 2 p.m.

The hour-long event will include trivia, readings, a question and answer session and a costume contest. Fans will also have a chance to win a private meet-and-greet with Colfer following the event.

Colfer is familiar to television audiences for his role as Kurt Hummel in the hit series "Glee." He is also a best-selling author with several books to his credit including "The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell," "The Land of Stories: The Enchantress Returns" and "The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning."   

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.