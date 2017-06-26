MISSING | LMPD asking for public's help to find Theresa Simamora - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING | LMPD asking for public's help to find Theresa Simamora

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing and may be suicidal.

According to a news release, 46-year-old Theresa Simamora walked away from the Breckinridge Meadows subdivision at 7 p.m. on Sunday and did not return.

Police describe her as a white female, 5'-6" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.