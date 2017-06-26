Forbes names Louisville No. 1 city for manufacturing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Forbes names Louisville No. 1 city for manufacturing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forbes magazine has named Louisville as the No. 1 city in the U.S. for manufacturing.

According to a news release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office, a resurgence in the auto industry played a pivotal role on the city's ranking.

"Louisville continues to lead the way with our long-standing tradition of excellence in manufacturing," Mayor Fischer said in a statement. "And that tradition provides the foundation necessary to be a global leader as we shift into a new era of flexible, advanced manufacturing. This No. 1 ranking is an affirmation of the strength, quality and dedication of Louisville's outstanding manufacturing workforce."

Since 2011, manufacturing employment in the Louisville area has grown 30.2 percent, according to the mayor's office, bringing the employment total to 83,300 jobs, representing 12.41 percent of jobs in the local economy.

