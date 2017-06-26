After 20 years, east Louisville Texas Roadhouse relocating - WDRB 41 Louisville News

After 20 years, east Louisville Texas Roadhouse relocating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Texas Roadhouse off Breckenridge Lane is relocating.

The Dutchmans Parkway restaurant next to the corporate headquarters has been open for more than 20 years. The lease is up in December.

It will re-open inside a new building on Shelbyville Road next to Chick-fil-A in October. Texas Roadhouse tells WDRB it will be the restaurant's largest steakhouse yet, and hopefully cut down on some of the wait for a table. 

It's still unclear what will move into the former Texas Roadhouse building. 

