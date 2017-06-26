After 20 years, east Louisville Texas Roadhouse relocating

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.More >>
After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.More >>
Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.More >>
Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.More >>
A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.More >>
A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.More >>
As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.More >>
As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.More >>
The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.More >>
The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.More >>
The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.More >>
The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing and may be suicidal.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing and may be suicidal.More >>
Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.More >>
Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.More >>