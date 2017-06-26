Commission meets for first time to identify at-risk sewage treat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Commission meets for first time to identify at-risk sewage treatment plants in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday marked the first step in a process of the Commonwealth of Kentucky fixing a major problem with sewage.

For two years, WDRB has reported about sewage being dumped into a Bullitt County creek. On Monday, the first meeting of the Small Wastewater Treatment Plant Risk Committee was held.

"We need to communicate risk to local government, where these things exist," said Jory Becker of the Kentucky Division of Water.

Around the table, stakeholders like the Kentucky Division of Water, the Public Service Commission and the Attorney General's office were told to identify the small sewage treatment plants at the biggest risk of failure throughout Kentucky.

"We need to get this in the hands of county judges, where these things are, because in a lot of cases -- all the ones I've been involved with so far -- it just kind of fell in their lap," Becker said.

Aging infrastructure, bad operators and mounting violations have private utility companies abandoning sites in Kentucky at an alarming rate. Eight utilities closed up shop in the last two years, compared to five in the last 20.

"Violations should be looked at for sure," said Thomas Sanders, Elizabethtown City Engineer. 

Sanders knows the problem well. Elizabethtown is poised to take over a failing Airview Utilities. 

"It's hard to handle," Sanders said. "We live in the community. Anybody who lives in a community where a package treatment plant is being abandoned is going to be impacted."

There are roughly 200 small sewage treatment plants in Kentucky. Many have surpassed their life expectancies. Out of the list, officials have already flagged a problem sewer in Mason County as potential for catastrophic failure.

That's what happened in Bullitt County, and 15 others sites have a worse score. 

"What I hope we can do is come back to legislature...tweak legislation so anybody who owns one of these systems where it's public or private has to maintain that regimen so that the customer will not wake up one morning without service," said Roger Rechtenwald, of the Kentucky Association of Counties. 

The so-called "risk list" will be based on things like the age of the sewage facility, the owners or operators and their violation history. The report is due to lawmakers in August. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.