Reward of up to $10,000 being offered information in PRP gun store burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest for the theft of several firearms from J&M Pawn.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

ATF said someone burglarized J&M Pawn in Pleasure Ridge Park on June 21, stealing more than 50 guns. The store is on Dixie Highway near Greenwood Road.

Anyone with information in this case should call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTIPS@atf.gov or text 63975 using the code ATFLOU.

