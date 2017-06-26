New interim superintendent for New Albany Floyd County Schools striving for 'business as usual'

Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.

Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing and may be suicidal.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – The new interim superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools is busy preparing for a new school year.

Dr. Brad Snyder has been in his new role for just over a week. Previously, he was the deputy superintendent to Dr. Bruce Hibbard, who was named the new superintendent of Franklin Township Community School Corporation near Indianapolis.

Snyder said he is approaching this interim period as “business as usual,” and his strategy is to stay focused on the tasks at hand.

"What I've communicated with the board is we're going to do all the day-to-day functions extremely well,” Snyder said. “Start of school is going to be smooth. Board meetings are going to flow well. We're not going to jump out and do new initiatives or new strategic plans or start new things until we have more certainty about the future."

Snyder said he is bringing a commitment to vigilance, excellence and communication to this transitional time. He said he is aiming for a more open dialogue with board members and more engagement with the community.

"It doesn't mean change, it doesn't mean lower standards,” Snyder said of the transition. “Hopefully it means more expectation of more communication. We've got great kids. We've got great parents. We've got great teachers. We're just going to continue doing great things."

It’s unclear how long the search for a new superintendent could take, but Snyder said it’s very unlikely he or she will be named in the next month.

“If it’s two months, that’s one thing,” Snyder said. “If it’s four or six months, that’s another thing. If it’s longer than that, that’s yet another thing.”

The school board will meet July 7 for a retreat. They will work with a consultant to establish the process and time frame to find a new superintendent. Snyder said he is considering whether or not he’d like to be in the running.

"That’s a conversation I’m having with myself,” Snyder said. “I'm getting a lot of encouragement from the community and the staff. There are lots of people who would like for me to see me do that. And, you know, we'll see."

For now, he plans to keep everyone focused on excellence in daily tasks and keeping the numerous construction projects on schedule. The next project on the list includes site work at the Prosser Career Center. The district will open up for bids starting Tuesday.

As Snyder prepares for the upcoming school year, he admits it’s a big task and some nerves come with that.

“Truth is I'm a little nervous, because accountability has to stop somewhere," he said. "And I guess in this case, it'd be me. So I've never had that full accountability on day one, but we're going to be fine. We've got good people in our transportation and in our food service. Our principals are awesome. So I'm excited, but there is a little worry in me."

School will start July 27. Snyder hopes whoever the next superintendent will be, that person will keep the district moving forward.

"The people in this community really value their public schools,” Snyder said. “And it's very humbling. And it's a little overwhelming, but it's mostly humbling. And I just want them to know they're in good hands."

