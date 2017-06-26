Mother of suspect claims fatal stabbing of 14-year-old girl was - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of suspect claims fatal stabbing of 14-year-old girl was prompted by bullying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old is in jail, charged with her murder.

The suspect's mother says bullying played a role. She says the two girls knew each other and the stabbing was in self-defense.

Tiffany James, age 19, appeared in court Tuesday morning. She is charged with murder -- and a not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf. James is accused of stabbing the 14-year-old girl just before 6 p.m. Monday, near the Speedway gas station at the corner of N. 21st Street and Duncan Street.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says the teen was stabbed in the stomach and later died at University Hospital.

Police confirm it was a fight that led to the stabbing .James' mother and her attorney say there is more to the story.

"It's been an ongoing bullying thing with another juvenile," she said. "Right now it's just self defense."

James' bond was originally set at $50,000, but this morning, a judge raised it to $100,000. The judge denied a request for home incarceration.

LMPD's homicide unit is continuing to investigate. 

