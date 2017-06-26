UPDATE: Coroner releases name of 14-year-old girl stabbed to death near Speedway gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has released the name of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death on Monday.

The victim was Madison Branch, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll. Officials say she died at University Hospital from a stab wound to her stomach.

Tiffany James, 19, is in jail, accused of killing Branch.

James' mother says bullying played a role. She says the two girls knew each other and the stabbing was in self-defense.

James appeared in court on Tuesday morning. She is charged with murder -- and a not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf. James is accused of stabbing Branch just before 6 p.m. Monday, near the Speedway gas station at the corner of North 21st and Duncan Streets.

Police confirm it was a fight that led to the stabbing. James' mother and her attorney say there is more to the story. "It's been an ongoing bullying thing with another juvenile," she said. "Right now it's just self defense."

James' bond was originally set at $50,000, but on Tuesday morning, a judge raised it to $100,000. The judge denied a request for home incarceration.

JCPS officials tell WDRB Branch had just graduated from Westport Middle School. She would have been a freshman at Shawnee High School for the upcoming school year.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

