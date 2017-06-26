Elizabethtown mom charged with DUI after driving into floodwater with 4-year-old daughter in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated last week.

Whitney Darst, 30, was driving along Peterson Drive with her 4-year-old on June 23 when people who saw the high water tried to warn her by yelling and motioning for Darst to stop.

Witnesses called firefighters, who found the car nearly submerged, with Darst and her daughter on top of it.

Darst is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment. Police said she had a cell phone with her but never attempted to call for help.

