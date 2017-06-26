Elizabethtown mom charged with DUI after driving into floodwater - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown mom charged with DUI after driving into floodwater with 4-year-old daughter in car

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated last week. 

Whitney Darst, 30, was driving along Peterson Drive with her 4-year-old on June 23 when people who saw the high water tried to warn her by yelling and motioning for Darst to stop.

Witnesses called firefighters, who found the car nearly submerged, with Darst and her daughter on top of it. 

Darst is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment. Police said she had a cell phone with her but never attempted to call for help. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.