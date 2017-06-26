Elizabethtown woman charged with DUI after driving car into floo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown woman charged with DUI after driving car into floodwater

Posted:
Whitney Darst Whitney Darst

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

Whitney Darst, 30, was driving along Peterson Drive with her 4-year-old Friday when people watching the flooding tried to yell and wave at Darst to stop.

They called firefighters, who found the car nearly submerged, with Darst and her daughter on top of the car.

Darst is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment. Police said Darst had a cell phone but never attempted to call for someone to rescue her and her daughter.

