Louisville-area kids may have been exposed to rabies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

Several dozen area residents who attended Camp Blanton in Harlan County, Kentucky earlier this month may have been exposed to the bats.

"Out of caution, we want to interview the families and talk to them about what their risk may or may not have been," said Louisville Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Joann Schulte.

It's not yet known whether the bats had rabies, but the department wants to talk to the families to determine risk.

Schulte said nearly 100 people were exposed in total. 

"Some of the campers reported ..., while sleeping in a bunk bed-kind of cabin, that there were bats flying around in the middle of the night and that the bats were close to their faces," Schulte said.

Schulte said that often times, many people don't realize they are even bitten by a bat, increasing the risk. The rabies virus is nearly 100 percent fatal if the victim begins showing symptoms.

Jefferson County residents are asked to call LMPHW staff at 502-574-8200. Those outside Jefferson County should call their local health department.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

