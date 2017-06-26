City of Jeffersonville working toward $1.8 million Nachand Field - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Jeffersonville working toward $1.8 million Nachand Fieldhouse restoration project

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

It will be a costly effort to restore Jeffersonville's most historic building, the Nachand Fieldhouse. But with a $1.8 million price tag, city leaders think they can save the 80-year-old building. 

"You could feel the pulse in there from the excitement," said Joan Siewert, who grew up going to basketball games at the facility on Court Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville.

"I would be devastated if somebody said, 'We don't need that, let's just rip it down.'"

Four months ago, the city started a fundraiser to "Save the Fieldhouse."

"I have not talked to anybody that does not want to save that building," said Bill Burns, President of the Jeffersonville Parks Authority.

On Monday, the Parks Authority agreed to put a deed restriction on the building to help assure donors that it won't be sold.

"The journey on this fundraiser has showed me that it means a lot to the community," Burns said.

So far, they've raised over $225,000. Donors include local businesses and community leaders.

"We're really moving faster than we thought we would," Burns said of the project. "We've maintained the building, but the backbone is what needs a lot of work," he said.

The fieldhouse needs air conditioning, new electric and lighting systems, and updates to the structure and the outside.

"We don't only want to rehabilitate the building," Burns said. "We want to breathe new life into it."

"It's a good idea," Siewert added. "And I know there's plenty of money in Jeffersonville to do that."

Additional fundraisers are planned for the fall, Burns said. He hopes to have all commitments from donors by the end of the year.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, click here.

