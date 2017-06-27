I-65 South reopens after fatal crash near Seymour - WDRB 41 Louisville News

I-65 South reopens after fatal crash near Seymour

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP Courtesy: Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP
Courtesy: Stephen Wheeles, ISP Courtesy: Stephen Wheeles, ISP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on I-65 South near Seymour.

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50.

Indiana State Police say a semi rolled over after hitting an Indiana Department of Transportation Truck in a construction zone.

No one was inside the INDOT truck, but the driver of the semi was killed.

Southbound traffic was rerouted for about six hours while crews cleaned up the crash.

The roadway reopened about 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

