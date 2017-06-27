UPDATE: Police identify man killed in crash on I-65, near Seymou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in crash on I-65, near Seymour, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP Courtesy: Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP
Courtesy: Stephen Wheeles, ISP Courtesy: Stephen Wheeles, ISP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have identified a man who died in a crash on southbound I-65, near Seymour.

That man has been identified as 65-year-old James H. Foster. He was a resident of Louisville.

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning, just north of exit 50. Indiana State Police say a semi driven by Foster rolled over after hitting an Indiana Department of Transportation truck in a construction zone.

"For an unknown reason, Foster did not change lanes to avoid an Indiana Department of Transportation 2008 International dump truck that was parked in the right lane of southbound I-65," a news release states. "The Indiana Department of Transportation truck was unoccupied and was providing lane blockage for crews who were doing repairs to the I-65 overpass over US 50. The INDOT vehicle had red and yellow flashing lights as well as a flashing arrow board at the time of the crash."

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the news release, he drove for Summitt Trucking and was hauling approximately 35,000 pounds of frozen food at the time.

Southbound traffic was rerouted for about six hours while crews cleaned up the crash. The roadway reopened about 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.