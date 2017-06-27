JCPS to consider proposal for 'Males of Color' Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS officials are set to consider a proposal for a "Males of Color" Academy at Tuesday's board meeting.

So far, JCPS has not released possible locations for the academy or details about how students would be chosen.

District leaders say the academy would enroll 150 sixth-graders in its first year, and start in the Fall of 2018. According to newly released details, it would cost the district approximately $5.8 million to operate the academy for its first three years.

It is being modeled after Lexington's Carter G. Woodson Academy and would feature an Afrocentric curriculum that would educate students through the lens of African American history and culture, he said.

"We can no longer shy away from the fact that the majority of students in JCPS look like this," JCPS Chief Equity Officer John Marshall said last August, referring to the fact that minorities make up more than half of children born in the United States. "As a city, as a country, we have to discuss race."

According to district statistics, about 37 percent of JCPS students are black, while 46 percent are white.

A large crowd is expected to attend the board meeting, which will be the last one for outgoing Superintendent Donna Hargens.

The meeting starts at 7 o'clock at the Van Hoose Education Center on Newburg Road.

