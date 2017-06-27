Panasonic releasing clothes hanger that rids fabrics of unwanted odor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Panasonic says it's releasing a clothes hanger that will suppress odors on fabric.

The company says the hanger uses technology that applies a high-voltage charge to create nanoscopic water particles. Company officials say that results in greater moisture collection without harming the garment's fabric.

The hanger has two modes: "Normal" for everyday body odor, and "Long Mode" for stronger odors like cigarette smoke. Depending on the severity of the stench, it could take five to seven hours to deodorize the fabric.

According to Panasonic's website, the hanger requires a power supply and special cable to work, so it will need to be near an electrical outlet. Panasonic says it's good for getting rid of the smell of smoke, sweat, and other odors.

The new gadget is expected to be rolled out in Japan in September. The suggested retail price is $180.

