POLICE: Louisville man hired hitman to commit murder in Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he hired a hitman to commit a murder.

Clifton Geary, 50, was arrested Monday. A police report says Geary tried to hire someone to "kidnap, hurt and kill" a victim if he did not receive $600,000.

Police say Geary hired someone to drive to Florida and commit the murder.

He is charged with solicitation of murder.

Geary is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.