Louisville man accused of exposing himself to children and trying to lure them into his apartment

Witnesses said he also was seen outside his apartment holding a long gun.More >>
Witnesses said he also was seen outside his apartment holding a long gun.More >>
Officials say three people stood over the woman as she wrote the check, and that she felt fearful.More >>
Officials say three people stood over the woman as she wrote the check, and that she felt fearful.More >>
Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.More >>
Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.More >>
The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.More >>
The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.More >>
Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.More >>
Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.More >>
Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.More >>
Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.More >>
Police have also identified the victim.More >>
Police have also identified the victim.More >>
A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest for the theft of several firearms from J&M Pawn.More >>
A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest for the theft of several firearms from J&M Pawn.More >>