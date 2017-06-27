Louisville man accused of exposing himself to children and tryin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of exposing himself to children and trying to lure them into his apartment

Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to children and tried to lure them into his apartment. 

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Monday, June 26, just before 5 p.m.

Police say officers were dispatched to a home on Whisp Brook Circle, near the interchange between I-65 and the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched to that location after someone reported that there was a disorderly person there.

When they arrived, police say witnesses told them that 20-year-old Fermin Vazquez was "very intoxicated." Police say witnesses also told them Vazquez was exposing himself to children who were playing about 50 yards away, and was trying to lure them into his apartment.

He also allegedly exposed himself to two adult women and tried to solicit them for sex.

Witnesses told police that, before they arrived, he was stranding outside his apartment with a long gun.

When police confronted Vazquez, he allegedly had slurred speech and glossy eyes. Police say they found several empty containers of alcoholic beverages inside his apartment. Police say they also found a long gun inside the apartment, which had been stolen.

Vazquez was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and attempted sexual abuse. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

