BOZICH | Oladipo, Davis, Ferrell, Murray, Gordon honored by NBA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University basketball program does not have a king-sized list of former players in the NBA.

The number is six -- Eric Gordon, Cody Zeller, Victor Oladipo, Noah Vonleh, Yogi Ferrell and Troy Williams.

But the mid-sized group enjoyed more than mid-sized representation at NBA Awards Night Monday.

Gordon, a nine-year veteran, was named the league's top sixth man. In his first season with the Houston Rockets, Gordon was honored over Andre Iguodala of Golden State and his Houston teammate, Lou Williams.

Gordon, a one-year player for the Hoosiers, averaged 16.2 points, while making a career best 3.2 shots from distance per game as the Rockets won 55 games.

Oladipo scored in the category where he has long excelled -- acrobatic dunking.

His harsh, driving baseline dunk over Dwight Howard was selected as the league's top dunk, topping moves made by Larry Nance Jr. of the Lakers and Minnesota's Zach LaVine, a former winner of the NBA Slam Dunk contest.

Ferrell was also honored. He was named to the all-Rookie second team, a surprising achievement for a guy who was undrafted and did not join the Dallas Mavericks until nearly mid-season.

The Mavericks confirmed their trust in Ferrell by exercising the option on his contract for next season at $1.3 million.

Former Kentucky guard Jamal Murray, the seventh pick, in the 2017 NBA Draft, joined Ferrell on the all-rookie second team. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Nuggets last season.

Anthony Davis, the star of Kentucky's 2012 NCAA championship team, was named to the league's second all-Defensive team. Last month, Davis was named to the all-NBA first team, alongside LeBron James, MVP Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Not every player agreed with all the choices. Former UK star John Wall, the top overall pick in the 2010 draft, has a spectacular season with the Washington Wizards, leading them to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wall, understandably, would like to be recognized as more than a dynamic story. When he was left off the all-Defensive first team, Wall had this reaction Twitter:

Lol RT @BleacherReport: NBA All-Defensive First Team



Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert

Kawhi ... https://t.co/bN5VMLfgo4 — John Wall (@JohnWall) June 26, 2017

LOL

On to the Summer League.

