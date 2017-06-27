Louisville credit union employee accused of stealing thousands - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville credit union employee accused of stealing thousands

Nichole Durbin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after police say she stole money from the credit union where she was employed.

Nichole Durbin, 35, was arrested Monday at the LouChem Federal Credit Union, located at 4415 Cane Run Road.

Police say on June 23, Durbin went into an unauthorized area of the bank and used a combination she gained without permission to open the safe. That's when police say Durbin took $4,200, which she hid under her clothing before leaving for the day.

Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.

Durbin is charged with theft.

Louisville Metro Corrections says Durbin was released from the jail on Monday. 

