Trump takes another swipe at CNN following resignations

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Monday.More >>
It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50, and the road reopened around 7 a.m.More >>
The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.More >>
Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.More >>
After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.More >>
The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.More >>
A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest for the theft of several firearms from J&M Pawn.More >>
