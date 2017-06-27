UPDATE: Owensboro man found lying in a pool of blood in his own home dies from his injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Owensboro police say a man who was found at his home lying in a pool of his own blood has died from his injuries.

According to a news release from the Owensboro Police Department, that man has been identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Martin. He passed away on Saturday, days after he was attacked.

Police say a man and a woman are responsible.

According to arrest reports, EMS and the Owensboro Fire Department were called to a home on Prince Avenue, near E. 18th Street, in Owensboro on Sunday, June 18, after Martin was found unconscious at his home, in a pool of blood.

Police say he'd sustained several facial fractures and was suffering from a brain bleed.

Martin was discovered by his son, who came to check on him that morning and discovered him lying on the floor. Police say Martin's 2000 Chevy Silverado was missing, as well as several old keys, small trinkets and paperwork.

When asked to provide names of potential suspects, Martin's son told officers that 25-year-old Ashley Stinnett had recently come into contact with his father and had been in his home.

On Monday, June 19, Martin's Chevy Silverado was found on Highway 334 in Daviess County and towed to the Owensboro Police Department to be examined for evidence.

The same day, police say they received a complaint that a man and woman were going through yards and trash cans. When officers arrived, they arrested Stinnett and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Aaron Wright.

Police said both had backpacks containing items stolen from Martin's home.

Stinnett and Wright denied involvement in any kind of assault or burglary.

"When asked about the stolen property in their backpacks, they both stated it belonged to the other," police wrote in the report.

On Wednesday, June 21, police executed a search warrant on Martin's Chevy Silverado. Police say evidence collected from the truck matched evidence belonging to Martin that was found in suspects' backpacks. According to arrest reports, police also found a towel and pillow case containing blood -- and fingerprints matching Wright were found on the driver's side door.

Martin was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. As of Thursday, police said he, "remains unconscious and is considered to be in serious condition due to receiving serious physical injuries." He passed away on Saturday. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted this week.

Police have already charged both Stinnett and Wright with first degree assault and first degree burglary. It is not clear if additional charges will be filed.

