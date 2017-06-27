City considering 4 proposals to develop vacant property in west - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City considering 4 proposals to develop vacant property in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several organizations have submitted suggestions for turning vacant property in west Louisville into something productive.

Four groups submitted proposals last week to bring people, jobs and life to Heritage West at 28th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville developer Clifford Turner says he wants to build a $240 million multipurpose research park.

"If the mayor sees fit -- he's interested in jobs -- that's what our proposal creates," Turner said. "I didn't see not one other person that would compete against 200 jobs - permanent jobs."

Other suggestions include a community garden with a hemp facility, a grocery store and a state-of-the-art sports complex, which was proposed by the Louisville Urban League.

A review committee will consider the proposals and make a recommendation to the city in the coming weeks. 

