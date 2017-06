LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People on site at an Alabama military facility have been warned that an active shooter may be on the premises.

The Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. that a "possible active shooter" had been reported, and the installation had been locked down.

"Run hide fight," the tweet proclaimed.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

