UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama after reports of possible active shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lockdown has been lifted at an Alabama military post following reports about a possible active shooter. Officials say no injuries were reported.

People on site at the Alabama military facility were warned that an active shooter may have been on the premises.

The Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that a "possible active shooter" had been reported, and the installation had been locked down.

"Run hide fight," the tweet proclaimed.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

After the lockdown was lifted, the following message was posted on the Team Redstone Facebook Page:

This morning, a potential active shooter incident occurred at Redstone Arsenal, in the Sparkman Center. The installation was in lock-down mode with all gates closed, and employees sheltered in place at their respective buildings. As of 12:30 p.m., employees can move about the post in an orderly fashion, but are asked to keep movements limited, as needed. Movement remains restricted in the area near the intersections and roads around the Sparkman Center. The gates to the Arsenal are open and operational. This incident is under investigation. The safety and security of our workforce remains our top priority.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.