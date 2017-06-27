Nintendo to release mini-Super Nintendo game system - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nintendo to release mini-Super Nintendo game system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a throwback to the 90's.

Nintendo is bringing back one of its most famous gaming systems. The company is re-releasing its classic Super Nintendo system.

The classic edition has the same look and feel as the original, but it's much smaller.

The system comes with 21 built-in games, including "Super Mario World," and the never before released "Star Fox 2."

Nintendo says the mini console will hit stores in September.

