KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says it set the record straight Tuesday morning in its own Facebook post.

"Unfortunately, on social media sites people are posting false info such as 'Kentucky Lake Bull Shark Caught,'" the department posted. "Many of these sites are entertainment with user-generated content. We post important fish and wildlife news here and at fw.ky.gov. Please confirm the sources of 'news' before believing or sharing. Thank you!"

The post is likely a reaction to a brief, one-sentence story posted via a satire Web site that lets users create fake news stories. The headline of the story is "Bull shark spotted in Kentucky lake" and the story proclaims that, "Coast Guard Officials have determined that a 9 foot Bull Shark was identified in Kentucky Lake. A team of marine scientists are flying in from Florida to capture and study it."

The story is accompanied by a photo of what appears to be a large shark fin protruding from an unidentified body of water.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the story had been shared nearly 15,000 times.

The caption at the bottom of the Web site assures readers that, "This website is an entertainment website, news are created by users. These are humourous news, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information."

