Suspect posts on Snapchat during high-speed police pursuit in boat on Lake Cumberland

Kyle Matthews typed this message in his Snapchat post just before being taken into custody after a police chase on Lake Cumberland over the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed boat chase on Lake Cumberland while intoxicated.

It started Saturday afternoon when police responded to a report of a drunk man trying to drive a boat at the Jamestown Marina. When officers arrived, they say 25-year-old Kyle Matthews took off in the boat, prompting a chase that lasted more than an hour.

Matthews was posting live video to his Snapchat account during as he was being pursued.

Wayne Wilson, a fish and wildlife officer at Lake Cumberland says he saw Matthews recording video during the chase, but didn't realize it was being posted to Snapchat as it was happening.

"He advised me that they had actually watched some of the pursuit before we actually ever got him arrested and that he had filmed myself on the lake while we were in pursuit and put it on social media to Snapchat."

Matthews ended the Snapchat post this way: "I'm going to the Russell County Jail, someone come get me."

Matthews faces 16 charges, including eight counts of wanton endangerment.

