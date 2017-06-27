9-year-old Indiana boy shot to death while playing with unsecure - WDRB 41 Louisville News

9-year-old Indiana boy shot to death while playing with unsecured gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old Indiana boy has been shot to death as he and a friend played with a gun.

Police say Mykah Jackson and his friend found an unsecured gun at an apartment in Indianapolis around 10 p.m. Monday. They were reportedly playing with it when it went off, hitting Mykah in the face.

Relatives drove Mykah to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It's tragic all around," said Indianapolis Metro Police Chief Bryan Roach. "Those bullets are indiscriminate. They go where you point them, and based on the decisions that you make. I can't imagine feeling responsible for that 9-year-old child's death. Whether you're an adult or a child, it's significant. It's irrevocable."

No arrests have been made.

Police say the gun's owner is a 27-year-old man who is related to one of the children.

