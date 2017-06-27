Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.More >>
Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.More >>
Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.More >>
Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.More >>
Police have also identified the victim.More >>
Police have also identified the victim.More >>
A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest for the theft of several firearms from J&M Pawn.More >>
A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest for the theft of several firearms from J&M Pawn.More >>
An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.More >>
An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Monday.More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Monday.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.More >>
Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.More >>
Two women charged in a robbery that turned fatal in the Russell neighborhood last Friday pleaded not guilty in court Monday.More >>