LMPD and Mayor Fischer stress importance of anonymous tip line in solving crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police and Mayor Greg Fischer are pushing the use of the anonymous tip line to help solve crimes.

“In some cases, someone may believe we know what they know,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

According to LMPD, the crime service center received more than 99,000 calls or tips in 2016. Of those, 601 people were arrested as a direct result.

"The bottom line is we cannot do our job without your help," Conrad said.

On Tuesday, LMPD demonstrated how the anonymous system works by taking calls, texts and online tips at the Edison Center, where many LMPD offices are now located.

"Crime is not committed in a vacuum," Fischer said. "In most instances, somebody saw something. They heard something. They know that they can help out."

The call center is staffed 24/7, and when 574-LMPD is called, a person, not a machine, will pick up. However, calls to the tip line are not recorded.

“We did give up the opportunity to be able to have any caller ID,” said LMPD records supervisor Susan Bowling. “It’s not something we can go back and retrieve and say, 'Oh, we really needed that phone number.’”

By design, no contact with the anonymous tip line can be traced under any circumstances according to LMPD.

“We do not get your phone number," Bowling said. "We do not get your IP address or your email address."

Tips can also be submitted online at louisvilleky.gov.

