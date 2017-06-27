LG&E close to finishing $300 million natural gas pipeline project that started 20 years ago

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.More >>
A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Monday.More >>
Police arrested the suspect on Monday.More >>
Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.More >>
Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.More >>
Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.More >>
Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.More >>
It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50, and the road reopened around 7 a.m.More >>
It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50, and the road reopened around 7 a.m.More >>
Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.More >>
Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.More >>
The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.More >>
The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.More >>
Officials say no injuries were reported.More >>
Officials say no injuries were reported.More >>