LEWIS | McDonnell reflects on season and looks ahead to 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A record 53 win season is worthy of reflection from Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell. Ending the season with two losses and a single win in the College World Series is as well, and worthy of keeping the experience in perspective.

“We realize only one of the eight teams feels really good leaving Omaha. The other seven---you just got to keep your head high. You got to realize the accomplishment to get there,” McDonnell said Tuesday, while taking a pause from the youth baseball camp at Jim Patterson Stadium. McDonnell says the camp helps kids learn and helps him cope with the end of the season.

“It’s very healing for me to get on the field and start teaching the game,” McDonnell said. “I love teaching the drills and getting back to coaching.”

McDonnell will be back to work very soon with his own team when the newcomers report to U of L in July.

Two dozen Louisville underclassmen will spend part of the collegiate off-season in summer leagues before returning to school this fall. McDonnell says the summer league assignments and competition are important in developing their talent.

“(We send them) to a town, a team, a location where we think (they) can shine. (They) compete, work on the game, help (their) team win.”

A change for Cardinals fans attending games in 2018 is a change in admission for games. The cost to get into games next season will start at $10. All games (except for UK and post-season games) were free in the past. This year, there will be single game tickets available as well as season passes that allow fans to reserve their seats for all games, including the post-season.

“The fans have spoken. It doesn’t mean 100%of the fans will be happy, but our loyal fans…want to pay for (their) seat. ” McDonnell said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.