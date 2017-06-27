Former U of L basketball player Luke Whitehead presents personal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former U of L basketball player Luke Whitehead presents personalized jersey to family of Dequante Hobbs Jr.



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville honored a 7-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in his home.

Former U of L basketball player Luke Whitehead presented the family of Dequante Hobbs Jr. a jersey Tuesday that framed with Dequante's nickname, Lil' D-Q, written across the back.

Dequante loved U of L basketball, and those close to the family reached out to Whitehead and the university to see if the school could create a special memento.

Whitehead said what happened to Dequante is heartbreaking and it should inspire the city to make a change.

"If this could happen to him, it could happen to anybody," Whitehead said. "It doesn't matter if you're white, if you're black, if you're rich, if you're poor, or what part of the city you're from, this senseless violence needs to stop."

No one has been arrested in Dequante's death.

