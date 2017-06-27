New group trying to reduce crime and strengthen Russell neighborhood

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50, and the road reopened around 7 a.m.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Russell Neighborhood Association held its first meeting Tuesday night at the Oak and Acorn Intergenerational Center hoping to address a spike in violent crime.

“I believe that every family has a right, it’s not a privilege but a right, to grow up in a safe and healthy and thriving community,” said Jackie Floyd, an organizer of the group.

The group wants to reduce crime and strengthen the community by helping people get to know their neighbors. Members of the group said they won't let a recent spike in violent crime keep them from enjoying the community they love.

“You can’t let that fear rule your life. You can’t always be afraid. You can’t live your life in fear," said Haven Harrington, who lives in the Russell neighborhood. "I prefer to live my life with action. I prefer to try to change things."

The neighborhood is getting millions of dollars for economic development the group hopes will have an impact. The Beecher Terrace housing project will receive more than $29 million to be torn down and rebuilt.

“We have on the record books here in Jefferson County more than $400 million of pledged economic development activity for west Louisville, much of that is the Russell Neighborhood,” Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

The group will meet again at the Oak and Acorn Intergenerational Center on July 25 at 6 p.m.

