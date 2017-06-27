New group trying to reduce crime and strengthen Russell neighbor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New group trying to reduce crime and strengthen Russell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Russell Neighborhood Association held its first meeting Tuesday night at the Oak and Acorn Intergenerational Center hoping to address a spike in violent crime.

“I believe that every family has a right, it’s not a privilege but a right, to grow up in a safe and healthy and thriving community,” said Jackie Floyd, an organizer of the group.

The group wants to reduce crime and strengthen the community by helping people get to know their neighbors. Members of the group said they won't let a recent spike in violent crime keep them from enjoying the community they love.

“You can’t let that fear rule your life. You can’t always be afraid. You can’t live your life in fear," said Haven Harrington, who lives in the Russell neighborhood. "I prefer to live my life with action. I prefer to try to change things."

The neighborhood is getting millions of dollars for economic development the group hopes will have an impact. The Beecher Terrace housing project will receive more than $29 million to be torn down and rebuilt.

“We have on the record books here in Jefferson County more than $400 million of pledged economic development activity for west Louisville, much of that is the Russell Neighborhood,” Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

The group will meet again at the Oak and Acorn Intergenerational Center on July 25 at 6 p.m.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

