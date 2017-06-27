Clarksville Community School Board reaches retirement deal with Superintendent Kim Knott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The same Clarksville Community School Board that voted to fire her approved a retirement deal Tuesday night with Superintendent Kim Knott.

The new agreement, agreed upon on her last day with the district, allows Knott to use 91 benefit days she has earned with the district, meaning she'll continue to get paid until later this year.

She'll officially be retired as of Dec. 1.

Knott will also be paid nearly $145,000 for four years of service credit, though the Indiana Public Retirement System.

Tina Bennett will replace Knott as Clarksville superintendent.

