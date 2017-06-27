LANE | U of L's Comerford Wins National Title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Perhaps we should stop being surprised by Mallory Comerford.

The U of L Junior-to-be from Kalamazoo, Michigan pulled off her second seemingly surprising result of the year in a major meet, taking down Olympic champion Simone Manuel to capture the 100 meter freestyle on the first night of the USA National Championships in Indianapolis Tuesday night. Comerford was co-champion in the 200 free with another Olympic champion in Katie Ledecky in March at the NCAA Championships.

That result was truly stunning given the seeming invincibility surrounding Ledecky and that Manuel was also in the field (she finished 3rd). Tuesday's result wasn't quite as surprising, especially after Comerford had the best time in the morning prelims. Her blazing fast 52.81 in the final was a U.S. Open record and just .11 off the American record set by Manuel in winning the Olympic Gold last summer.

Former U of L swimmer Kelsi Worrell finished fourth in the race to qualify for the 4x100 relay team in the world championships. Ledecky was sixth in the race. She also won the 800. Former Sacred Heart swimmer Leah Stevens was 8th in that final.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.