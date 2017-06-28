The new 'Mystic Timbers' at Kings Island gives roller coaster fans a thrill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kings Island's latest addition should keep the amusement going at the park.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a first person look at the park's new wooden roller coaster, Mystic Timbers.

The ride's theme follows a lumber company becoming overrun by a mysterious medusa-like overgrowth of vines as nature moves in and reclaims its land.

Mystic Timbers stands 109 feet at its highest point and riders weave along 3,265 feet of track at speeds up to 53 mph along steep cliffs, down ravines, over water and through an extreme S-turn, in a densely-wooded area.

Located in the park's Rivertown area, Mystic Timbers is the Mason, Ohio park's fourth wooden coaster, and allows Kings Island to reclaim the title of having the longest collection of wooden track in the world at 18,804 feet (5,731 m).

The roughly 2 minute ride finishes in an enclosed shed.

