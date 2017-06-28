Former JCPS superintendent Ernest Grayson dies at 91

Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.

Dishon's sentencing date has been set for March 26 in Bullitt County. The recommended sentences would run concurrently for a total of 20 years.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

UPDATE: Coroner releases name of 14-year-old girl stabbed to death near Speedway gas station

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first superintendent of the newly-merged Jefferson County public school system died Monday at the age of 91.

Ernest Grayson first joined Jefferson County Public Schools in 1955 as supervisor of accounting. He eventually moved on to positions as director of finance, associate superintendent, and deputy superintendent.

According to his official biography, he was appointed superintendent of JCPS (the county district) on January 1, 1975. With the merger of the county district and the Louisville Public Schools (city district) on April 1, 1975, he became the first superintendent of the merged district.

His tenure was not an easy one as he was responsible for implementing court-ordered busing for desegregation beginning in September 1975 and teachers went on strike in 1976. He left the district in 1980.

Grayson's visitation is at Pearson Funeral Home on Breckenridge Lane on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 4 - 6 p.m.

His funeral is Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Christ Church United Methodist Church.

