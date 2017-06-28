Former JCPS superintendent Ernest Grayson dies at 91 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former JCPS superintendent Ernest Grayson dies at 91



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first superintendent of the newly-merged Jefferson County public school system died Monday at the age of 91.

Ernest Grayson first joined Jefferson County Public Schools in 1955 as supervisor of accounting. He eventually moved on to positions as director of finance, associate superintendent, and deputy superintendent.

According to his official biography, he was appointed superintendent of JCPS (the county district) on January 1, 1975. With the merger of the county district and the Louisville Public Schools (city district) on April 1, 1975, he became the first superintendent of the merged district.

His tenure was not an easy one as he was responsible for implementing court-ordered busing for desegregation beginning in September 1975 and teachers went on strike in 1976. He left the district in 1980.

Grayson's visitation is at Pearson Funeral Home on Breckenridge Lane on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 4 - 6 p.m.

His funeral is Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Christ Church United Methodist Church.



Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.