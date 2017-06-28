New KY Lottery Pres. & CEO wants to focus on retailers and consu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New KY Lottery Pres. & CEO wants to focus on retailers and consumers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery Corporation has a new president and CEO.

Tom Delacenserie officially started June 5.

Prior to coming to Kentucky, Delacenserie served as the secretary and CEO for the Florida Lottery. He assumed that role in 2015, but his work there goes back to 2000 when he started as a district manager. In that time, Delacenserie rose through the ranks in positions such as director of sales and deputy secretary of sales and marketing. Sales records were broken in nine of the 12 years he was in management at the Florida Lottery, and the organization realized sales of $6 billion a year.

Delacenserie becomes the fifth president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery. He replaces Arch Gleason, who died last year after serving in the role for 23 of the Kentucky Lottery's 28 years in existence.

On WDRB in the Morning, Delacensersie said he wants to make it as convenient as possible for retailers to sell the tickets, and equally convenient for consumers to buy the tickets. He says one way to do that would be to add vending machines to supermarkets and retail stores.

He also says there will be changes to the Powerball and Mega Millions games. Those are coming in the fall of 2017 and spring of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.