Former U of L basketball player Chris Jones shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball player Chris Jones was reportedly shot late Tuesday in Memphis.

Fox 13 in Memphis reports that the shooting happened following a fight on a basketball court next to the Mount Moriah Police Precinct. Police told the station that people were running from the court in Halle Park, after shots were fired.

The station says Jones posted on social media that he was the one who was shot.

A second person was also injured. Officers say that person was not shot. He was involved in the fight and suffered a head injury.

Jones was charged with rape and sodomy in 2015 while he was a U of L player. A grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to indict Jones and his co-defendants in the case, after two days of deliberations.

