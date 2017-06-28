Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Hinton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Joseph Hinton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Bryan Lowery (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Bryan Lowery (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Olivia Tobbe (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Olivia Tobbe (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Joshua Wright (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Joshua Wright (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

According to arrest reports, it happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home in the 2900 block of Gleeson Lane, near Old Six Mile Lane.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home after they received a report that "large amounts of meth" were being sold there.

When they arrived, officers allegedly seized a shotgun, a rifle, a handgun, over 2-1/2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, pills, drug paraphernalia and over $100.

Police say they arrested six people: 49-year-old Joseph Hinton, 32-year-old Bryan Lowery, 25-year-old Olivia Tobbe, 28-year-old Joshua Wright, 38-year-old Christopher Hughes and 34-year-old Jennifer Reed. They are all charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.