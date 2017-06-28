Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

According to arrest reports, it happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home in the 2900 block of Gleeson Lane, near Old Six Mile Lane.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home after they received a report that "large amounts of meth" were being sold there.

When they arrived, officers allegedly seized a shotgun, a rifle, a handgun, over 2-1/2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, pills, drug paraphernalia and over $100.

Police say they arrested six people: 49-year-old Joseph Hinton, 32-year-old Bryan Lowery, 25-year-old Olivia Tobbe, 28-year-old Joshua Wright, 38-year-old Christopher Hughes and 34-year-old Jennifer Reed. They are all charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

