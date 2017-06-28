Officials say man scammed elderly Jefferson Co. woman using 'unknown black tar-like substance'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office says an Indianapolis man stole money from an elderly victim.

Wade Swallows, 34, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant, on July 22, 2015, Swallows, and two other unidentified people, "exploited a 92-year-old female victim" in Jefferson County.

Authorities say the suspects had the victim write a check for $3,250 for tree services that were not completed.

Officials say the three suspects approached the victim offering to remove a tree stump, but placed an "unknown black tar like substance on the stump."

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office says when the victim tried to question Swallows regarding the amount, the three people stood over her as she wrote the check. According to officials, the victim was "fearful."

Authorities say Swallows cashed the check at a cash advance business and he presented his identification. According to officials, the incident was captured on video.

Swallows is charged with knowingly exploiting an adult and theft by deception.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.